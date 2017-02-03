Man, suspected of Bellingham burglary, tried to run before arrest at motel, police say

Police caught a man as he tried to run from a motel room Thursday evening on suspicion he burglarized a home earlier that day, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office. Dustin James LaFrancis, 38, who does not have a permanent address, was arrested at the Villa Inn motel, 202 N. Samish Way , around 5 p.m., said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.

