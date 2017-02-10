Lummi clammers, dairy farmers clean b...

Lummi clammers, dairy farmers clean bacteria-polluted bay

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bellingham Herald

ADVANCE FOR THE WEEKEND OF FEB. 11-12 AND THEREAFTER - In a Dec. 29, 2016 photo, after walking across Lummi Bay at nighttime on a low tide, Lummi tribal chairman Tim Ballew talks about the new agreements with dairy farmers that will help clean up the runoff that drains into shellfish beds harvested by the tribe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Sat Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,805,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC