Lineup announced for Elizabeth Park concert series

From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays from June 15 through Aug. 17, the Columbia neighborhood park is filled with dancers of all ages, from babes in arms to rocking baby boomers, as local and regional bands play everything from rock to waltzes to big-band tunes in the gazebo. The family-friendly concerts are free and are sponsored by The Eldridge Society, in partnership with the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.