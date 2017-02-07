Jury deliberating in serial rape case...

Jury deliberating in serial rape case of Bellingham man

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Portions of Jamison Rogayan's cross-examination by Deputy Prosecutor Evan Jones on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Whatcom County Courthouse in Bellingham. Rogayan is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of indecent liberties and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 3 crisps 5
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Whatcom County was issued at February 08 at 2:44PM PST

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,676,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC