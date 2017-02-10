Hundreds of Planned Parenthood suppor...

Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Bellingham clinic, donate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Several hundred Planned Parenthood supporters rallied outside the local clinic Saturday in response to calls from federal lawmakers to cut funding to the organization. Rally attendees gathered at the Mount Baker Planned Parenthood at the Bellingham Health Center, 1530 Ellis St. , at around 11 a.m. They then lined the sidewalks at the intersection of Ellis, North Forest and York streets, holding signs and cheering as passing drivers honked in support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Sat Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC