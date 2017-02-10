Hundreds of Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Bellingham clinic, donate

Several hundred Planned Parenthood supporters rallied outside the local clinic Saturday in response to calls from federal lawmakers to cut funding to the organization. Rally attendees gathered at the Mount Baker Planned Parenthood at the Bellingham Health Center, 1530 Ellis St. , at around 11 a.m. They then lined the sidewalks at the intersection of Ellis, North Forest and York streets, holding signs and cheering as passing drivers honked in support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.