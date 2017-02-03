Grass fire burns several acres north of Bellingham, but no property damage, injuries
Firefighters pack up a hose after extinguishing a grass fire on Thursday, Feb. 2, between Kelly Road and Kline Road in Bellingham. An outdoor fire spared homes and other property but left as many as seven acres of charred grass on the northern outskirts of town Thursday.
