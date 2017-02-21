February stormsa cost rises to $2.5 m...

February stormsa cost rises to $2.5 million in Whatcom County

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Steve Banham, Lynden public works director explains how a failed culvert created a sinkhole along North 8th Street, resulting in a road closure that could take months to fix and could cost from $500,000 to $1 million to fix. A state snowplow clears a snowdrift on Highway 9 north of the city of Nooksack, Feb. 8, 2017, after a semi truck jackknifed on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 11 Pessimistic1 6
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,107 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC