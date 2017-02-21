February stormsa cost rises to $2.5 million in Whatcom County
Steve Banham, Lynden public works director explains how a failed culvert created a sinkhole along North 8th Street, resulting in a road closure that could take months to fix and could cost from $500,000 to $1 million to fix. A state snowplow clears a snowdrift on Highway 9 north of the city of Nooksack, Feb. 8, 2017, after a semi truck jackknifed on the road.
