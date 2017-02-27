Fairhaven man with dementia remains missing after a week
It's been a week since an 87-year-old man with dementia left his home south of Fairhaven Park and vanished into the night wearing only a raincoat and slacks, and friends and family members are holding out hope that he or his body will be found. Liberato "Bob" Trotta was last seen at his home near the 400 block of Chuckanut Drive North about 10 p.m. Feb. 20. He is described as white, about 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds.
