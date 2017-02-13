Evacuees flock to Sacramento hotels after officials warn of Oroville Dam spillway collapsing
Evacuees at the Homewood Suites by Hilton and the Hampton Inn and Suites talk about being among the more than 162,000 residents affected by Sunday night's evacuation orders. The U.S. Senate voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., when she tried to read a 1986 letter from Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow, Coretta Scott King Tuesday.
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Sat
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
