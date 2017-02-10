Dynacraft Announces Investigation Res...

Dynacraft Announces Investigation Results and Future Plans for the 12V Tonka Mighty Dump Truck

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The company was immediately made aware of the incident and took swift action to thoroughly investigate the matter and worked cooperatively with the governmental agencies including the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Dynacraft's investigation found the exact cause of the fire to be inconclusive, but throughout an extensive inspection process, the product's battery and related components were put through multiple rounds of rigorous tests to confirm its safety and quality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Feb 3 crisps 5
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,406 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC