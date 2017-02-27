Driving from a private lot to a public road? Herea s what you need to know
If I leave a parking lot that is private property and a sign on the property says right turn only, can I get cited for making a left turn, even if there is no oncoming traffic? Yes, but I think I understand where you're coming from. Outside of a few criminal violations like DUI and reckless driving, traffic laws are not usually enforced on private property.
