Dakota Access Pipeline protesters block freeway in Bellingham

Protesters blocked I5 northbound at Lakeway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a press release from Michelle Vendiola, Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition organizer. "The decision by the Department of the Army is a travesty that highlights not only bad decision making by the current U.S. Government's administration, but emphasizes over 160 years of continuously unmet Treaty obligation.

