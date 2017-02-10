Dakota Access Pipeline protesters block freeway in Bellingham

Protesters blocked I5 northbound at Lakeway at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a press release from Michelle Vendiola, Bellingham #NoDAPL Coalition organizer. "The decision by the Department of the Army is a travesty that highlights not only bad decision making by the current U.S. Government's administration, but emphasizes over 160 years of continuously unmet Treaty obligation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.