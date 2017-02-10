Charges being considered in I-5 protest over Dakota oil pipeline
Protesters blocked Interstate 5 northbound at Lakeway for more than an hour Saturday, Feb. 11, demonstrating over the Tuesday announcement by the U.S. Department of the Army to grant easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline. Traffic backed up 4 miles during the protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Sat
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC