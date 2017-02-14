Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisi...

Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisitions

Boulder-based PanTheryx, which makes a bovine-based treatment for diarrhea, is acquiring two companies, APS BioGroup, of Phoenix, and La Belle Associates, of Bellingham, WA, which produce colostrum and related nutritional products.

