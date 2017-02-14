Boulder's PanTheryx announces acquisitions
Boulder-based PanTheryx, which makes a bovine-based treatment for diarrhea, is acquiring two companies, APS BioGroup, of Phoenix, and La Belle Associates, of Bellingham, WA, which produce colostrum and related nutritional products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Sat
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC