Bellingham reaffirms it wona t enforce immigration laws. Whata s next?
What does the council's unanimous decision to limit cooperation with immigration officials mean? Is it even a change from what the city does now? There isn't one definition but, broadly, it's a jurisdiction that refuses to ask people about their immigration status or declines to detain people solely because they're undocumented immigrants, saying local resources and local police shouldn't be used to enforce civil immigration laws that are the responsibility of the federal government. "Our job is to protect the residents of Bellingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Feb 11
|Pessimistic1
|6
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC