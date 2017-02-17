Bellingham reaffirms it wona t enforc...

Bellingham reaffirms it wona t enforce immigration laws. Whata s next?

Friday Feb 17

What does the council's unanimous decision to limit cooperation with immigration officials mean? Is it even a change from what the city does now? There isn't one definition but, broadly, it's a jurisdiction that refuses to ask people about their immigration status or declines to detain people solely because they're undocumented immigrants, saying local resources and local police shouldn't be used to enforce civil immigration laws that are the responsibility of the federal government. "Our job is to protect the residents of Bellingham.

Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Bellingham, WA

