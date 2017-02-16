Bellingham man had 5,000 child porn images on computer, charges say

Federal agents were investigating files shared over the peer-to-peer network eMule in February 2016, when they found a user, "Jim," shared images of a sex act between kids under the age of 12. Agents traced the IP address to the apartment of James Leonard Cunningham, 75. A few months later, in May, law enforcement carried out of a search warrant at the unit in the 4900 block of South Samish Way. Cunningham waived his rights and admitted to having child porn, according to formal charges filed this week in Whatcom County Superior Court.

