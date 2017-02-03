Bellingham gunman pleads guilty to 5 armed robberies, ending trial
A Bellingham robber pleaded guilty mid-trial this week to armed heists of restaurants and cafA©s two years ago in Whatcom and Skagit counties. admitted guilt Tuesday to robbing the Whatcom Farmers Co-op in Fairhaven and Lafeen's Donuts in Burlington.
