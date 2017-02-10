Bellingham felon gets prison for break-in where he held stranger hostage at knifepoint
A Bellingham man must serve 6 A1 4 years in prison for breaking into an apartment, holding a tenant hostage at knifepoint for 2 hours, and calling police from inside a bank at 1 a.m. to turn himself in. That night a man, 68, answered a knock at his East Holly Street apartment around 9:30 to a stranger who shoved the door wide open, according to charging papers.
