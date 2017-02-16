All American Marine lands contract to build large hybrid boat
All American Marine has landed another large contract as the company gets closer to moving into its new waterfront facility. The Bellingham boat builder announced a deal to build a 600-passenger, hybrid electric vessel for Red and White Fleet of San Francisco.
