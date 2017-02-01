Add snow to the icy conditions forecast for Friday morning
Add an inch or two of snow to the icy mix of rain and freezing rain that could disrupt the Friday morning commute in lowland Whatcom and Skagit counties. A special weather statement issued Thursday by the National Weather Service in Seattle indicates that areas above 500 feet, from Skagit County northward, could receive "a couple of inches of snow Friday morning."
