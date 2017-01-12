WWUa s Larry Nielson to talk about his 1983 climb of Mount Everest

The Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and the city of Bellingham will host of day of improving salmon habitat along Squalicum Creek, local writers share thoughts on the current political climate. Western Washington University athletics historian Paul Madison will interview Western Athletic Hall of Famer Larry Nielson about his historic climb of Mount Everest in a free event at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at WWU's Western Libraries Special Collections, on the sixth floor.

