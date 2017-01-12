WWUa s Larry Nielson to talk about hi...

WWUa s Larry Nielson to talk about his 1983 climb of Mount Everest

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association and the city of Bellingham will host of day of improving salmon habitat along Squalicum Creek, local writers share thoughts on the current political climate. Western Washington University athletics historian Paul Madison will interview Western Athletic Hall of Famer Larry Nielson about his historic climb of Mount Everest in a free event at noon Tuesday, Jan. 17, at WWU's Western Libraries Special Collections, on the sixth floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC