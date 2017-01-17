Woman arrested for threat to Washington governor
A woman who lives outside Bellingham has been arrested in connection with a threat made against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The Bellingham Herald reports 42-year-old Deborah Lindor of Ferndale was booked into jail Thursday and could face felony charges of threatening to harm.
