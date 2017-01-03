Winter hanging on in Whatcom County as officials warn of more freezing, snow and rain
Whatcom County isn't out of the winter weeds yet as officials warn of freezing temperatures and even some snow in the coming days. Residents could see remnants of snow and rain as early as Friday morning, John Gargett, deputy director of emergency management for the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
