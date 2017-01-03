Whatcom retailers experience some holiday cheer, solid sales
Despite some icy and snowy weather that created challenges for shoppers out on the roads, many Whatcom County retailers ended up with decent sales numbers for the holiday shopping season. Official countywide retail sales numbers for the fourth quarter won't be released for a few months, but the overall mood was good from a retailer's standpoint, particularly for small businesses.
