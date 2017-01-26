What the Womena s March meant to down...

What the Womena s March meant to downtown businesses

16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The Women's March on Bellingham on Jan. 21 turned out to be a nice boost for many downtown businesses. The march , which drew thousands of people to downtown, ended right around the lunch hour and many had worked up an appetite - restaurants were quickly swamped into the afternoon.

