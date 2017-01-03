Watch these college students decorate...

Watch these college students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona, California over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme "A New Leaf." It was the only student-built float in the parade, held in Pasadena on Monday, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.

