Vehicle in Amber Alert spotted in Bellingham motel
An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for 9-year-old Makayla Estrada Weber, who authorities said was taken from New Westminster, British Columbia by a woman identified as Wilma Estrada. According to emergency dispatch radio traffic, the vehicle the pair was last seen may be parked at the Coachman Inn, 120 N. Samish Way.
