Vancouvera s offer of free road salt ...

Vancouvera s offer of free road salt creates a frenzy in B.C.

The region's frigid weather has iced over so many roads and sidewalks in Vancouver, B.C., that city officials there on Wednesday offered a free bucket of road salt to residents, available at 10 local fire halls. But the offer led some people to take more than they were allotted - and others reportedly sneaked in overnight to shovel what some are now calling the "white gold" off the piles .

