Their wedding was a love story more than a half century in the making
Marlin and Nadean Kagey, who knew each other back in the 1950s, were in their 80s when they married in October 2015. Marlin and Nadean Kagey, who knew each other back in the 1950s, were in their 80s when they married in October 2015.
