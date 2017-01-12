Some Bellingham residents could see dirty, cloudy tap water following main break

Residents in the Roosevelt, Puget, Sunnyland or York neighborhoods could see discolored or dirty water from their taps after a water main broke on Friday night. The break near the intersection of Valencia and Fraser streets at about 7:15 p.m. sent water gushing into the intersection, but it wasn't clear just how much, said Mike Olinger, superintendent of maintenance for Bellingham Public Works.

