Snow falls for new year around Whatco...

Snow falls for new year around Whatcom County; high winds forecast

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

Whatcom County residents awoke to a rose-gold sunrise shining on snow Sunday morning, the first day of 2017, as up to 6 inches of white fell overnight in the lowlands. Accumulations ranged from a mere dusting in downtown Bellingham to at least 6 inches near Alger, according to observations and reader responses on The Bellingham Herald's Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,522,356

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC