Snow falls for new year around Whatcom County; high winds forecast

Whatcom County residents awoke to a rose-gold sunrise shining on snow Sunday morning, the first day of 2017, as up to 6 inches of white fell overnight in the lowlands. Accumulations ranged from a mere dusting in downtown Bellingham to at least 6 inches near Alger, according to observations and reader responses on The Bellingham Herald's Facebook page.

