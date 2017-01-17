Silicone breast prostheses are hot, heavy and expensive. Knitted Knockers volunteers have a solution
Barb Demorest says that Knitted Knockers, handmade breast prosthesis for women made by volunteers, have received a lot of attention after being mentioned in a "Dear Abby" column. Sandee Leen, left, Suzie Perry, Mary Lynne Courtney and Diana Schmidt, stuff Knitted Knockers during the weekly volunteer work party at the Apple Yarns store in Bellingham Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
