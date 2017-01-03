Sikhs invite community to interfaith service at temple near Lynden
Survivor Noemi Ban of Bellingham talks about the importance of remembering the Holocaust and how she survived the Auschwitz concentration camp during WWII. The community is invited to an interfaith prayer service Saturday at a Sikh temple on East Pole Road between Bellingham and Lynden.
