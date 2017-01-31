Seattle Opera Launches Seattle Opera ...

Seattle Opera Launches Seattle Opera Academy

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Seattle Opera launches a new chapter in its commitment to training young artists and preparing singers for opera careers with its new Seattle Opera Academy . Presented in collaboration with Seattle Youth Symphony's Marrowstone Music Festival , this three-week intensive training program for singers ages 16-22 will be hosted at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,001 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,256

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC