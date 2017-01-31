Seattle Opera Launches Seattle Opera Academy
Seattle Opera launches a new chapter in its commitment to training young artists and preparing singers for opera careers with its new Seattle Opera Academy . Presented in collaboration with Seattle Youth Symphony's Marrowstone Music Festival , this three-week intensive training program for singers ages 16-22 will be hosted at Western Washington University in Bellingham, Wash.
