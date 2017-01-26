Report: Wet Seal to close all its stores, including Bellingham
First reported in The Wall Street Journal and picked up by other media outlets, a letter was apparently sent to employees at its Irvine, Calif. headquarters informing them that the remaining 171 stores would close.
