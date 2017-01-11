Red-tailed hawk, found injured along railroad tracks near Ferndale, returned to wild
Whatcom Humane Society's Alysha Elsby, manager of the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, releases a red-tailed hawk Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. The hawk was rehabilitated at the center after being found injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC