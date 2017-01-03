Provocative hats and pot: Protesters fight for space and permits in inaugural splash

Kelly Krieger, 57, of Bellingham, Wash., has knitted 20 pink "pussy hats" and will wear one to the Women's March on Washington on Jan. 21. It's set to be the biggest demonstration in Washington on the day after President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office. Krieger said she'd bring about 200 hats made by people in Bellingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.