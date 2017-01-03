Prepare to say goodbye to $2 gas

U.S. motorists are expected to spend $50 billion more to fill their tanks this year as rising oil prices put an end to $2 a gallon gasoline. Gasoline costs are expected to surge nearly 20 percent this year - they're already up by 20 cents a gallon in the past month - following the Nov. 30 decision by OPEC to cut crude oil production, according to a forecast released Wednesday by GasBuddy, which tracks fuel pricing.

