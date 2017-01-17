Pink is the color of the day as Womena s March on Bellingham gathers
People are beginning to gather near City Hall for the Women's March on Bellingham , which starts with a 10 a.m. Saturday rally at City Hall, 201 Lottie St. The march through downtown streets will start at 11 a.m., leaving from City Hall and returning an hour later. Speakers and a fair with information tables and food and beverage trucks will follow the march, from noon to 2 p.m. "We're marching to show our support for under-represented and marginalized groups," said Erica Littlewood Work of Bellingham, one of the Saturday event organizers.
