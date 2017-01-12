Oil pipeline safety rule scaled back ...

Oil pipeline safety rule scaled back after cost objections

President Barack Obama's administration scaled back new safety measures for the sprawling network of fuel pipelines that crisscross the United States on Friday, following oil industry complaints that they would cost companies billions of dollars. Pipeline companies now will be required to conduct more rigorous inspections of lines in rural areas and install leak detection systems that are meant to speed up emergency response times when accidents occur.

