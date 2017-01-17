Oil Pipeline Safety Rule Scaled Back After Cost Objections
President Barack Obama's administration scaled back new safety measures for the sprawling network of fuel pipelines that crisscross the United States on Friday, following oil industry complaints that proposed changes would cost companies billions of dollars. The long-delayed regulations cover almost 200,000 miles of pipelines that transport oil, gasoline and other hazardous liquids.
