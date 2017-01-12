NWIC senior talks rockets and shows k...

NWIC senior talks rockets and shows knee brace designed for 'Hidden Figures' contest

Matilda Brooks, 28, speaks about rockets and a knee brace she designed for the "Search for Hidden Figures" contest on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Northwest Indian College near Bellingham. Brooks, who was an intern with NASA in 2015, is one of 50 finalists out of 7,300 entries for the contest.

