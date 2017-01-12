No quarters? No problem: Bellingham p...

No quarters? No problem: Bellingham parking meters can be paid by phone

The days of finding an open parking space only to realize you can't pay the meter because you don't have change are over - you can now pay with your phone to park downtown. Bellingham recently joined Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., in using a program that allows payment through a smartphone app called PayByPhone , or by calling a number posted on the side of the meter.

