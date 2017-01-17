Mustang Survival Debuts New Sentinel Series Dry Suits at SHOT Show
BELLINGHAM, Wash . - - Mustang Survival, the North American manufacturer of innovative solutions for the most demanding marine environments, will be debuting several new pieces of gear and apparel at this year's SHOT Show at The Safariland Group booth #12762, including the design-award-nominated EP Ocean Racing Series and new dry suits in the brand's Sentinel Series.
