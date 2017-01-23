Mother and daughter sought in Amber Alert found at Bellingham Catholic church
Wilma Estrada and her daughter, sought in an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon in New Westminster, B.C., were found unharmed hours later at Assumption Catholic Church in Bellingham, Monday, Jan 23, 2017. Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake.
