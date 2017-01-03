Monroe Monitor welcomes new reporter ...

Monroe Monitor welcomes new reporter Kelly Sullivan

Sullivan brings a depth of journalism experience we expect will be a great asset to the Monitor's continued and renewed commitment in 2017 to provide the highest quality reporting possible. A Western Washington native, Sullivan recently returned to the area, after three years as a general assignment reporter at The Peninsula Clarion, a daily newspaper in Kenai, Alaska.

