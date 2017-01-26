Man who robbed Bellingham coffee stand with knife gets prison for robbing second one
An Everson man was sentenced to 3A1 2 years in prison after a jury convicted him of robbing a Bellingham coffee stand shortly after he was relieved of his probation for robbing another coffee stand. Zachary Scott Ranahan, 30, served a two-year prison sentence for the armed robbery of Cruisin Coffee on Calluna Court in March 2010, when Ranahan and another man threatened two baristas with knives, according to charging papers.
