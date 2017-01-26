Man who robbed Bellingham coffee stan...

Man who robbed Bellingham coffee stand with knife gets prison for robbing second one

14 hrs ago

An Everson man was sentenced to 3A1 2 years in prison after a jury convicted him of robbing a Bellingham coffee stand shortly after he was relieved of his probation for robbing another coffee stand. Zachary Scott Ranahan, 30, served a two-year prison sentence for the armed robbery of Cruisin Coffee on Calluna Court in March 2010, when Ranahan and another man threatened two baristas with knives, according to charging papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

