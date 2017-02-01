Man arrested following police chase n...

Man arrested following police chase northwest of Bellingham

Police arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant following a pursuit Monday night from south of Bellis Fair to northwest of Marietta, officials said. Ronald Duane Ballew, 56, was arrested after stopping his Ford F-150 pickup in the 3100 block of Lummi Shore Drive , some seven miles after he was ordered to pull over.

