Lummi Island man replaces Asmundson a...

Lummi Island man replaces Asmundson at Northwest Clean Air Agency

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

With the start of 2017, Mark Buford has officially taken the reins of the Northwest Clean Air Agency after the retirement of Mark Asmundson, the former Bellingham mayor. Buford, who has been with the agency for 15 years, including time as deputy director, is the agency's fifth executive director in its 50-year history, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bellingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa . Nov '16 Dr Wu 12
News Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt Nov '16 Arshan Gero 2
help. Oct '16 1234wspc 1
News Linux Sucks (May '14) Oct '16 mansaya 4
News Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16) Sep '16 serious 3
News Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12) Sep '16 Pissedoffclowntruth 5
News Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07) Aug '16 chuck a nut 33
See all Bellingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bellingham Forum Now

Bellingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bellingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Bellingham, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,354

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC