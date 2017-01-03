Lummi Island man replaces Asmundson at Northwest Clean Air Agency
With the start of 2017, Mark Buford has officially taken the reins of the Northwest Clean Air Agency after the retirement of Mark Asmundson, the former Bellingham mayor. Buford, who has been with the agency for 15 years, including time as deputy director, is the agency's fifth executive director in its 50-year history, according to a news release.
