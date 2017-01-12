Letter: Kudos to Thin Green Line

Letter: Kudos to Thin Green Line

Thanks to the many members of the Thin Green Line who have taken stands to protect our environment. In response to the Associated Press story "State denies sublease for coal export terminal," published Jan. 4 in The Columbian, I want to thank: The Army Corps of Engineers for stopping the coal terminal near Bellingham and for denying the easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

