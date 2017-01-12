Letter: Kudos to Thin Green Line
Thanks to the many members of the Thin Green Line who have taken stands to protect our environment. In response to the Associated Press story "State denies sublease for coal export terminal," published Jan. 4 in The Columbian, I want to thank: The Army Corps of Engineers for stopping the coal terminal near Bellingham and for denying the easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Bellingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No exploding trucks? Try these weird toysa .
|Nov '16
|Dr Wu
|12
|Bellingham woman creates 'Nasty Woman' t-shirt
|Nov '16
|Arshan Gero
|2
|help.
|Oct '16
|1234wspc
|1
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|Oct '16
|mansaya
|4
|Longview coal terminal environmental review rel... (May '16)
|Sep '16
|serious
|3
|Fatal gang stabbing in Whatcom County (Jan '12)
|Sep '16
|Pissedoffclowntruth
|5
|Shot fired at Hot Shotz bar (Oct '07)
|Aug '16
|chuck a nut
|33
Find what you want!
Search Bellingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC